Kamwokya residents resolve to install security cameras

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Contafrica village in Kamwokya II parish in Kampala Central Division have resolved to embrace technology to fight the escalation of crime.

Residents say they intend to install Closed Circuit Television Camera’s-CCTV on majority streets in their area because of increasing cases of mugging.

Solomon Karamagi, the General Secretary Contafrica village, says each resident will part a sum of money yet to be determined to implement the proposal.

“We cannot wait for government to do this for us. Right now there is no specific amount that we have decided but we are still waiting for Tight Security Company to cost for us the cameras. We shall base on that to see how much each is to contribute,” Karamagi told URN on Thursday.

According to Karamagi, this residential and business camera registry is intended to help them collect video footage of crime taking place in their neighborhood.

The other villages in Kamwokya II parish include Kifumbira, Market Area, Kisenyi and Green Valley among others.

In October last year, President, Yoweri Museveni commissioned a CCTV Monitoring Centre for Kampala Metropolitan Police Area under the National Safe City Project.

The National Command and Control Centre is at Nateete Police Station.

Karamagi however says this project only stops on the Main Street and roads in the metropolitan area.

Allan Lwanga, the area Chairperson, says already some residents have been attacked even in broad day light while others have had their property stolen.

“We are going to wire-up the area to reduce on the crime rates. We started by fixing all roads and putting security lights. Now next is CCTV,” Lwanga said.

Adding that “We are going to position them in very hard to reach places like on roofs, or on trees inside compounds to ensure they don’t get vandalized.”

Uganda Police Force Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye told URN that police welcomes all efforts aimed at community policing.

*****

URN