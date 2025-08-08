Kamulindwa leads at Watoto Golf Tournament

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Entebbe-based professional golfer David Amooti Kamulindwa took a 2 shot lead with a score of 5 under par 67 at the second edition of the Watoto Golf Tournament at Kitante.

Kamulindwa sunk 5 birdies on hole 3, 5. 6, 8, 13 and 17 to put his nose infront of the professionals category at the par 72, 18 hole course in Kitante.

Marvin Kibirige, winner of last week’s Toolit Memorial was 3 shots off the pace with a score of 3 under par 69 with a round that saw him sink a birdie on hole 1, and eagle on hole 5, back to back birdies on 7 and 8.

Deo Akope, Grace Kasango and Irene Nakalembe are all tied with scores of 1 over 73.

The tournament organised by Watoto Church is meant to raise 350 million for vulnerable mothers living in our community, Watoto Church, over the last 30 years have been supported 6000 vulnerable children in the communities, they have also empowered 7,500 women in our communities.

Last year in a similar tournament raised 89 million. There are 29 members of the Uganda Professional Golfers Association are playing with a prize kitty of 12 million of which there association will donate 5 million for this noble cause.

Other partners supporting this cause include Opportunity Bank, Equity Bank, East Africa Development Bank, Uganda Airlines, UPGA, Uganda Golf Club, Acacia Place Limited, Akay Group of Companies and NCBA Bank.

The tournament concludes on Saturday with a subsidiary event.