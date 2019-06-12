Kampala to host global tea sector players

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | About 500 delegates and 30 exhibitors from 20 countries globally are expected to attend the 4th African Tea Convention and Exhibition starting from June 26 up to 28 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The global event for the tea industry organised by the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA) based in Mombasa, Kenya assisted by the Uganda tea umbrella organization – Uganda Tea Association – is a networking and learning opportunity for entities interested in the tea industry, the organisers say.

The conference, which is listed on the World Speciality Tea Conference list, will host specialized forums focusing on crucial aspects affecting the tea farmer including the environment, production and processing, human rights and other tea production challenges and consumer changing tests.

The convention and Exhibition that is expected to be opened by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Amelia Kyambadde, shall feature an exhibition of the latest trends and tea products from all over the world and provide a one-on-one interaction of the global tea industry experts.

The Managing Director of EATTA, Edward Mudibo said in a media release dated June 11, the African Tea Convention and Exhibition is the largest tea industry tradeshow and conference in Africa.

The convention has been successfully held since 2011. The first African Tea convention was held in Mombasa, Kenya and the second was held in Kigali Rwanda in 2013, then the third one held in Nairobi, Kenya.

More than 50 tea companies have participated in the exhibitions.