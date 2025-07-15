Kampala Restaurant Week 2025 attracts over 10,000 diners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Closing on a high, the 2025 edition of Kampala Restaurant Week drew over 10,000 diners to more than 30 participating restaurants across the city in a 10-day celebration of flavor, creativity, and culture.

The city’s signature dining holiday offered food lovers a chance to pause from the daily hustle and explore new spots in Kampala, indulging in beautifully presented cuisine, bold flavors, and curated menus at an accessible price point.

Whether catching up with friends over a casual meal at The Local in Kyanja or hosting a client lunch at La Patisserie, diners were treated to an eclectic mix of local staples reimagined and international favourites, all served with a distinct Kampala flair.

“Together with our restaurant partners, we curated a memorable culinary journey that highlighted the creativity and diversity within Kampala’s dining scene,” said Isaac Langoli, Project Manager at The Pearl Guide. “The new digital Foodie Passport also added a fun, rewarding twist, helping us track over 10,000 dining experiences.”

Now in its ninth year, Kampala Restaurant Week continues to spotlight the city’s growing hospitality scene and position it as a rising East African food capital. Participating venues this year included Explorer Restaurant at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Yujo Izakaya, Aldea, Tamarai, The Aleph, Molecule, Golden Hill, Tehila’s, The Hickory, Latitude 0, and more.

As always, diners enjoyed complimentary drinks courtesy of sponsors Tusker Cider, Coca-Cola, and Rwenzori. Stanbic Bank Uganda also rewarded diners with instant cashback offers for every meal paid through FlexiPay.

While the week saw overwhelming participation and positive experiences, the organizers acknowledged that a few restaurants fell short of expectations and noted that feedback from guests will help improve future editions. “Every year offers a learning curve and we’re committed to ensuring each edition gets better for our diners and partners alike,” Langoli added.

As Kampala continues to embrace culinary tourism, Restaurant Week stands as a testament to the city’s evolving tastes, dynamic chefs, and passion for bringing people together through food.