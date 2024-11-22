Kampala Parents School teachers protest low pay

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | A section of teachers of Kampala Parents School, on Friday, staged a protest citing poor pay.

Holding placards and chanting slogans, the teachers staged the protest within the school premises. Some of the teachers said they wanted the owner, Sudhir Ruparelia, to address them. However, the protest was brought to an end after the heavy police deployment.

Some teachers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that they have been underpaid and exploited, and accused the school management of favouring foreign employees.

A teacher, who was found at the nearby police post, recording a statement, alleged that while some teachers earn a monthly salary as low as 300,000 Shillings, some security guards of Indian origin, reportedly receive up to 3 million Shillings.

The teacher expressed frustration that despite repeated concerns raised to the school administration, their pleas have been ignored. “Each pupil pays over 2 million shillings per term, yet our salaries have been neglected for the past two years, despite the school generating substantial revenue,” he lamented.

The teachers are demanding a significant salary increase that reflects the current cost of living.

A school administrator, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Uganda Radio Network that the school Principal Daphne Kato promised that their concerns would be addressed.

Kato could not be reached for comment after the police blocked journalists from accessing the school.

Kampala Parents School, located in Naguru, was founded in 1975 by Kasole-Bwerere. The school was later acquired by Sudhir Ruparelia, in 2004.

