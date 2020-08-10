Kagwara fishermen fail to use temperature guns

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The fishing community at Kagwara Landing Site in Serere district has failed to use the temperature gun donated by Helen Adoa, the Fisheries State Minister and area Woman Member of Parliament.

Adoa procured temperature guns for the 22 landing sites across the district.

The temperature guns are to help take temperature of fishermen as they enter Lake Kyoga as part of the Covid19 preventive measures.

Bernard Ariangu, the Chairperson of Fisheries Protection Unit- FPU at Kagwara Landing site, explains that they have not been able to take the temperature of any person since they received the temperature gun.

He says they need training to be able to use the temperature guns.

While flagging off the resumption of fishing activities at Kagwara landing site last month, Adoa directed FPU to ensure that the particulars of every fisherman including his temperature is recorded before and after returning from the lake.

However, no one has been able to take data of the fishermen since the fishing activities resumed. Ariangu says that all the people on the committee are busy to compile data from the fishermen.

According to Lt. Julius Ankunda, the commandant of the Fisheries Protection Unit says the fishermen need training on data collection, something he notes, he will consider since there is an existing gap on different landing sites.

URN