Kaggwa Sewankambo takes charge of UCC as Mutabazi’s contract expires

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Engineer Godfrey Mutabazi’s contract as Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has expired and will not be renewed, sources have told Uganda Radio Network (URN).

Mutabazi who has served for two five-year terms will not have his contract renewed when it expires this Sunday, February 9, 2020, according to information obtained by URN.

According to State Minister for Information Communications Technology (ICT) Peter Ogwang, a new person has already been identified, to act in the position of Director of Uganda Communications Commission upon the expiry of Mutabazi’s contract.

“It is true I received the letter in regards to the changes, but it is just because his contract has expired. It is now back to the board, maybe it will advertise the job, and if Mutabazi applies and qualifies, then he gets the job but it’s about not allowing a vacuum” Ogwang said in an interview.

URN has since established that Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the Director for Engineering & Communications Infrastructure will take on the role of acting Executive Director.

An engineer by profession, Sewankambo holds a Master of Science in Communications Systems and Signal Processing from University of Bristol in the United Kingdom and a Master of Science in Economic Management and Policy from the University of Strathclyde in the United Kingdom.

Sewankambo was previously the Head of Research and Development Unit as well as Coordinator of the Office of the Executive Director.

Mutabazi, however, told URN that although his contract is expiring, his re-appointment is still being considered. He says that the process is before the president, who will determine whether to renew his contract or not.

“When the President appoints a substantive person, that will show that I am not the ED, but for now, the process is still ongoing… and that depends on the President,” Mutabazi said.

URN has also established that that Mutabazi had sought for a renewal of the contract for just a few months.

Mutabazi’s leadership has been praised for an increase in Internet subscription and an increase in the number of mobile telecom subscribers.

*******

URN