Friday , August 21 2020
Kadaga wins tough fight

The Independent August 21, 2020 The News Today Leave a comment

Kadaga celebrates. FILE PHOTO PARLIAMENT MEDIA

✳ Chairperson
Yoweri  Museveni – votes

✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson
Moses Kigongo – votes

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson
Rebecca Kadaga    6,776 votes
Persis Namuganza   3,943 votes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has been re-elected the 2nd Vice Chairperson of the NRM’S to organ Central Executive Committee (CEC), edging State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza by 2,833 votes.

The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results live from Kyadondo Plot 10/13. “I declare Kadaga has won, despite some results pending,” said Tanga.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

 

 

