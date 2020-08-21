Kadaga wins tough fight

✳ Chairperson

Yoweri Museveni – votes

✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson

Moses Kigongo – votes

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson

Rebecca Kadaga 6,776 votes

Persis Namuganza 3,943 votes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has been re-elected the 2nd Vice Chairperson of the NRM’S to organ Central Executive Committee (CEC), edging State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza by 2,833 votes.

The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results live from Kyadondo Plot 10/13. “I declare Kadaga has won, despite some results pending,” said Tanga.

