Kadaga seeks collaboration between parliament and US congress

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked the new American Ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown to help forge cooperation between Parliament of Uganda and the United States -US Congress.

Kadaga notes that the collaboration is strong at the government level but there is no cooperation between the two legislatures.

Kadaga was hopeful that in the post-COVID-19 pandemic situation, something can be done to help create a partnership.

Kadaga also told Brown that there is more support needed in the business sector that will create more opportunities for the young unemployed population.

Brown told Kadaga that at the moment there is considerable interest in Uganda at Capitol Hill where inquiries about recent political developments have been frequent.

She says the interest in Uganda is in both Congress and the Senate where both the Republicans and Democrats are urging a peaceful and transparent political process.

Brown also noted that rebuilding the economy when the COVID-19 pandemic is over is going to be important and that she is looking forward to helping increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), particularly from the United States.

Brown was nominated Ambassador to Uganda and her nomination was confirmed on August 6, 2020. She arrived in Uganda in October 2020 and recently presented her credentials on November 17, 2020.

She replaced Ambassador Malac at the US Mission in Kampala. A career member of the US Foreign Service, Brown has served in several hot spots in Africa before getting the new appointment to Uganda. She carries experience working in countries of semi-democratic and authoritarian leadership. She has vast experience working in Africa, the Middle East and domestically in the USA.

