Kabushenga retires from New Vision

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vision Group’s Managing Director and CEO Robert Kabushenga will hand over office in 90 days time, after asking for early retirement.

Vision Group, Uganda’s leading media house, issued a statement explaining the decision of their long-serving CEO.

Kabushenga was only the company’s second CEO, having taken over from William Pike, who headed the media giants for 21 years from 1986.

FULL STATEMENT

Vision Group’s Managing Director and CEO Robert Kabushenga has resigned.

In an email to staff on Friday (January 29, 2021), Kabushenga explained his decision, which he said the board had agreed to.

“This is to let you know that for personal reasons I have asked the Board for an early retirement and this has been accepted,” he wrote.

Kabushenga explained that he will oversee a 90-day transition, as requested by the Board, before moving on.

“I am proud of the success we achieved and the impact we have had in society. This was possible because we worked together as a team. For me, it was an absolute honor and pleasure to have done so,” he explained.