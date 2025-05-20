Kabojja teacher Muwumuza faces additional charges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The prosecution has filed fresh criminal charges against Godfrey Muwumuza , 43, a teacher from Kabojja Junior School, who is accused of sexually abusing one of his male pupils during a recent school tour. Muwumuza was arraigned before Buganda Road Court a fortnight ago on charges of attempted aggravated homosexuality.

However, prosecutors have now amended the charge sheet to include an additional count of indecent assault of a minor in violation of Section 136 of the Penal Code Act. “Muwumuza Godfrey on the 4th and 5th May, 2025 on transit between Kampala and Mbarara district unlawfully and indecently assaulted…a boy aged 11 years old,” reads the amended charge sheet presented before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi.

According to the penal code act, any person who unlawfully and indecently assaults a boy under 18 years commits a felony and, upon conviction, faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. The case stems from an incident that allegedly occurred during a school-organized tour. Muwumuza is accused of abusing the child both during the journey to and from the trip.

The fresh charges come after investigators obtained new evidence relating to the ongoing investigations into the matter. Under the Anti-Homosexuality Act, “aggravated homosexuality”, especially involving minors, is punishable by life imprisonment or, in some cases, the death penalty. Even attempts to commit such offences are criminalized and can carry up to 14 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the case has caused significant concern among parents and the Kabojja Junior School administration. In recent days, the school administration, which said that it had rejected proposals for a public relations response, issued a message to parents’ forums addressing the situation, describing it as “an unwelcome disruption.”

In the communication, the school emphasized that it could not comment on the allegations, as the matter is now before the courts. They noted that both the institution and the justice system have a responsibility to uphold the principles of a fair hearing.

The administration also advised parents to be mindful of how this sensitive issue is discussed around children, encouraging them to limit unnecessary exposure. Additionally, they cautioned parents against making public statements that could compromise ongoing investigations or judicial proceedings.

URN