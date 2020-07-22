Kabale RDC accused of influencing NRM members to support Bahati

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Darius Nandinda, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner has come under criticism from members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party supporters for influencing them to support a candidate of his choice.

According to the supporters, Nandinda has several times told NRM party members from Ndorwa West County to vote David Bahati, the State Minister of Finance for Planning. On Monday, Nandinda openly revealed during the indoor meeting with NRM sub-county registrars at the party offices in Kabale town that he is ready to provide full support to Bahati.

Nandinda also ordered sub-county registrars to make sure that Bahati wins the incoming party primaries.

Simpson Mpirirwe, a resident of Muguri in Rubaya Sub County who is one of the aspirants eyeing Bahati’s seat says that Nandinda’s influence is uncalled for. According to Mpirirwe, Nandinda is trying to use his powers as a representative of the President to create disunity among NRM supporters.

Mpirirwe also says that Nandinda has again resorted to intimidating NRM supporters that whoever does not support Bahati will be arrested.

Geoffrey Tukazarwa, a resident of Kinyami and Ribbon Akanyijuka a resident of Katojo village in Butanda Sub County says that Nandinda should give them the freedom to vote a candidate of their choice. They add that they are not ready to abide by the orders of Nandinda.

George Kakuru, an NRM voter from Kekubo in Butanda Sub County says that Nandinda should not take sides since he will be in charge of security.

Nandinda says that he cannot sit and see Bahati being defeated in an election. Nandinda says that people of Kabale must be ready for Bahati’s win because he has done great achievements for his people.

Maurice Mugenga Keitaba, Kabale district NRM registrar says that although many members have done a lot for the party, they should all be treated equally. He, however, says that it would be unfortunate to vote out NRM leaders who have done great work for the party.

Bahati who has been in Parliament for the last 15 years is seeking the fourth term.

********

URN