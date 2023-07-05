Kabale district struggles to settle 13 court cases

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabale district local government is battling 13 court cases, some of which have been ongoing since 2011, according to Gordon Manzi, the Kabale District Principal Assistant Secretary.

Some of the cases include civil suit number 93 of 2015 of Biganja George and Kisamunyu Deogratius versus Kabale District Local Government, 44/2016 Bamwenegwire Thaddeus versus Kabale District Local Government, CS 17 of 2010 Prof Emmanuel Mutabazi versus Kabale District Local Government, 012 of 2011, Msc application No. 19/2019 Herbert Bushuyu versus Kabale District Local Government, and MSC NO.8 of 2022 Twesigye Leopold, Bagamuhunda Ronald versus Nyinakiiza Flavia, Tumuheki Vera, and Kabale District Local Government, among others.

According to Manzi, the district is unable to raise funds to engage legal advisors from the office of the solicitor general in Mbarara to handle the case.

Flavia Nyinakiiza Kanagizi, the Kabale District Speaker, and her deputy Ian Mugisha is concerned that the district might lose these cases and be forced to auction off significant assets to compensate the complainants, as there have been minimal efforts to mount a defense.

They mention a recent incident where the court ordered the auctioning of three vehicles after the district lost a case filed by Benon Kabagambe, the director of Ibumba KB Services. Kabagambe sued the district in 2013 and won the case in 2021 over the district’s failure to pay him 60.7 million Shillings for construction work carried out on Ntaraga and Kitaraka footbridges in Rwamucucu and Kashambya sub-counties during the 2004/2005 financial year.

Kanagizi and Mugisha ask the district authorities to consider hiring private lawyers in Kabale instead of waiting for the solicitor general. However, Manzi states that this is not possible unless they receive permission once again from the office of the solicitor general.

URN