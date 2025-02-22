Kabale Diocese priests attend trial, pray for Besigye at Nakawa court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of Catholic priests from the Kabale Diocese visited Dr. Kizza Besigye at Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court, where they prayed for his quick release and recovery. They said it is the pastoral duty of priests to visit those in prison and those who are sick.

The priests, who included Reverend Father Elias Kasigeire, Father Christopher Niwahereza, Father Silverino Karugaba, and Father Felix Bunimba, expressed concern over Besigye’s deteriorating health and the government’s handling of his case.

Reverend Father Elias Kasigeire from Kabale Diocese said he had come to pray for his quick release and recovery.

Father Christopher Niwahereza working in a Parish in Kisoro District quoted the words of St John Paul the Second.

He said that the current situation in the country needs prayers especially how Besigye and his co-accused in prison are being treated.

Niwahereza explained that the church should be concerned and fight for the justice of the people.

“I was not happy to see Dr Kizza Besigye in a wheelchair. The government cannot allow him to access medical treatment. Maybe it’s their wish that he dies. And it is for us the church leaders to come out and condemn such acts”, said Father Nuwahereza.

Nuwahereza also asked the government to respect the Supreme Court’s decision to ensure that the rule of law is upheld. He said the decision which barred the trial of civilians in court martial will be rendered irrelevant when the law doesn’t function.

“I think there is one person who is becoming the law himself. If he wants something, it has to be done but the law cannot be respected “, said Niwahereza.

He implored the church and other religious leaders to raise their voices and condemn injustices.

Father Silverino Karugaba said that as a church leader, one of their roles is to unite people. He said the government should stop instilling fear in the people because when they work in fear, nothing will be realized.

Father Felix Bunimba said that they are following the footsteps of Jesus, to heal the sick, and console the prisoners.

Father Bunimba said that the constitution should be respected.

Besigye was on Friday charged with treason and misprision of treason alongside Obed Lutaale and Captain Denis Oola.

Prosecutors allege that the trio engaged in activities aimed at overthrowing the government. The charges reportedly stem from meetings held in multiple countries, including Switzerland, Greece, Kenya, and Uganda, where they allegedly sought arms and financial support.

URN