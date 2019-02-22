Kabaka Mutebi trims cabinet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has reshuffled his cabinet, that’s still headed by Charles Peter Mayiga as Katikkiro, in a new set-up of only 14 from 23.

The list of new cabinet members released on Friday by Kabaka’s Principal Private Secretary Fred Mpanga names Patrick Mugumbule as the new Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko. He replaces Nelson Kawalya who is bedridden.

Nelson Lwasa remains Deputy Speaker of the Lukiiko.

Kabaka Mutebi dropped, Ambassador Emmanuel Sendawula as the First Deputy Katikkiro, replacing him with Hajji Twaha Kawaase who has been serving as Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education.

Kawaase will also double as Minister in charge of Administration and Information Communication and Technology (ICT)/Innovation.

Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa who has been serving as the Kingdom’s Finance Minister is now the Second Deputy Katikkiro.

Fred Mpanga who has been the Kingdom’s Attorney General is now replaced by Christopher Bwanika. Mpanga was appointed Minister in- charge of special assignments.

City lawyer Apollo Nelson Makubuya, was dropped as third deputy Katikkiro and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Makubuya has been appointed Minister in charge of special assignments.