Kabaka Mutebi II flags off thousands at 12th Airtel #KabakaMutebiAt70

Over 100,000 Ugandan take part in run on rainy morning in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda witnessed yet another historic moment as an estimated120,000 people participated in the 12th Airtel-Kabaka Birthday Run. This year’s event, held at Lubiri under the theme “Men Against HIV/AIDS to Save the Girl Child,” reaffirmed the commitment to ending HIV/AIDS by 2030 and celebrated His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 70th birthday.

Since its inception, the Kabaka Birthday Run has grown into one of Uganda’s most significant health awareness initiatives, championing causes such as sickle cell awareness, fistula prevention, and now the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director Soumendra Sahu commended Ugandans for their continued support towards the fight to end HIV/AIDS in Uganda. He said, “It is inspiring to see thousands of Ugandans once again unite for a cause that directly impacts their communities. Every one of us here is here for a brother, a sister, a friend, a stranger, and family at large. Our longstanding partnership with the Buganda Kingdom is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development, particularly in the field of health. Together, we are taking significant steps towards eliminating HIV/AIDS by 2030.”

Kabaka Asiimye n’ava mu mmotoka n’alamusa ku bantu be bw’abadde ava mu Lubiri#KabakaBirthdayRun2025#KabakaMutebiAt70 pic.twitter.com/QGjyBXNjRV — Buganda Kingdom (@BugandaOfficial) April 6, 2025

Sahu added, “The recent global funding challenges are hindering our progress towards ending HIV by 2030. This underscores the urgent need for a collective effort to strengthen local initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run, which are crucial for achieving our goal.”

According to the 2024-UN AIDS Global Aids update on Eastern & Southern Africa, despite the overall progress, adolescent girls and young women (aged 15-24 years) still accounted for 27% of new HIV infections and were three times as likely to acquire HIV than their male counterparts. This shows the significance of actively involving the men in this cause.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga highlighted the importance of this year’s run. He said, “This year, we continue to amplify our message, Men Against HIV/AIDS to Save the Girl Child. The Kabaka Birthday Run is not just a celebration of His Majesty’s life but a rallying call to improve public health in our nation. We appreciate our premium partner, Airtel Uganda, whose continued support has been instrumental in making a real difference in the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

Through continued advocacy, such as the Kabaka Birthday Run, progress can continue to be made in reducing disease burdens with the ultimate goal of achieving an AIDS-free Uganda.

“Airtel Uganda remains committed to initiatives that positively impact the lives of Ugandans within and beyond the Kingdom. The fight against HIV/AIDS requires collective action, and we are proud to stand with the Buganda Kingdom and all Ugandans in this crucial cause,” Sahu concluded.