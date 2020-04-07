Kabaka donates sh100 million to COVID-19 task-force

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has donated sh100 million to the national task-force to fight COVID-19.

He also contributed 5,000 kilograms of maize flour to the ongoing food distribution efforts by the government of Uganda. So far, Uganda has confirmed 52 COVID-19 cases, and is under lock-down, with majority of Ugandans unable to go earn a living.

The items were handed to the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda by Prince David Kintu Wasajja in Kampala today.

Kabaka Mutebi’s contribution, follows that of several individuals who have made both cash and non-cash donations to government for COVID-19 fight.

Some prominent individuals include Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga aka SK Mbuga who donated 40.000 kilograms of maize flour, Businessman Hamis Kiggundu 100 million shillings, Motorola donated communication equipment’s, Sudhir Ruparelia donated two pickups, ABSA Bank 100 million, others are contributions of beverages, mattresses to support isolation centres among others.