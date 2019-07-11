Kabaka calls for improved health services in Kayunga

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has said government should provide improved health services in Kayunga District.

On Wednesday, Mutebi started his two-day visit to Bugerere County, Kayunga District.

Launching a health camp at Kawongo Health Centre III, the Kabaka noted that the area is struggling with poor health services. He also asked parents the especially fathers not to ignore the health care of their children.

Kawongo is the only health facility in the area that resident rely on for health services.

The Kayunga District Health Officer-DHO, Dr Ahmed Matovu, says that the facility receives between 150 and 200 patients. The facility has one ward shared by male and female patients.

Margret Nakintu, a resident says that apart from the facility lacking drugs, health workers abscond from duty.

The Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga asked the people of Kayunga to live in unity and embrace health and education programs.

The Kabaka who is in Kayunga for a two-day visit will on Thursday preside over the kingdom Annual Health Day at St Marks Primary School, in Wanteete Village, Busaana Sub County.

The Kabaka’s visit comes at a time when the Banyala cultural group led by Major Kimeze still insist they are an independent cultural institution.

*****

URN