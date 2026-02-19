Kabaka Birthday Run 2026 launched

Airtel Uganda and Buganda Launch the 2026 Kabaka Birthday Run with Renewed Commitment to Ending HIV/AIDS in Uganda by 2030

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda and the Buganda Kingdom today reaffirmed their commitment to the fight against HIV/AIDS with the launch of the 13th edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run. Held at Bulange, Mengo under the theme “Men Against HIV/AIDS to Save the Girl Child”, the event underscored a renewed collective resolve to eliminate HIV/AIDS as a public health threat in Uganda by 2030.

Over the years, the Kabaka Birthday Run has become a powerful platform for awareness, prevention, and collective action against HIV/AIDS. For over a decade, Airtel has supported key Kingdom initiatives, most notably the Kabaka Birthday Run. When critical global funding for HIV/AIDS awareness and treatment declined, threatening years of progress, Airtel stepped in to bridge the gap.

Speaking at the launch, Soumendra Sahu, Managing Director and CEO of Airtel Uganda, reaffirmed the company’s commitment, “Today, we are once again happy to be part of the Kabaka Birthday Run, which is a precursor to the birthday celebrations of the Kabaka of Buganda. The Run not only celebrates his life but is also tailored to address pressing diseases within our communities. Over the past editions, thousands of Ugandans have laced up their shoes not just to honour the Kabaka, but to fight a cause that touches every family, the end of HIV/AIDS. Our progress is undeniable.”

He added, “We refused to let the momentum fade. Instead, we have remained resilient, intensifying our community outreach and strengthening partnerships to ensure the 2030 goal remains within reach. We are using every platform at our disposal to drive awareness and action in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Through our nationwide network, radio partnerships, social media channels, SMS campaigns, and Airtel Money platforms, we are amplifying messages on prevention, encouraging testing, and promoting treatment adherence.”

The Kabaka Birthday Run has played a vital role in mobilising communities, raising awareness, and encouraging preventive measures such as HIV testing, safe male circumcision, and consistent condom use. These efforts have contributed to Uganda’s strides toward achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, with 94% of people living with HIV knowing their status, 90% on treatment, and 97% virally suppressed.

According to UNAIDS, national HIV prevalence among adults aged 15–49 declined to 4.9% in 2024, down from 7.3% in 2010. New HIV infections have dropped from 96,000 in 2010 to 37,000 in 2024, a 61% reduction. Among young people aged 15–24, infections declined by 57%, and AIDS-related deaths fell by 63%, from 56,000 in 2010 to 20,000 in 2024. Expanded access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), which now reaches over 1.3 million Ugandans, has been a key factor in this progress.

While launching the run, Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikiro of Buganda, acknowledged the critical contributions of sponsors such as Airtel Uganda, “We are truly humbled by the support that partners such as Airtel Uganda and UNAIDS have extended to Buganda, enabling us to address key societal challenges. HIV/AIDS claimed many lives in our communities, and after leading efforts against other diseases such as fistula and sickle cell disease, our King resolved that we shift our focus to the fight against HIV/AIDS. Together with our partners, we are now seeing tangible results, as reflected in data from UNAIDS.”

He added, “This year, we are continuing that fight, and we ask all Ugandans to join us as we work towards eliminating HIV/AIDS by 2030. We continue to encourage men to be pillars in this fight to protect the girl child, because we have seen that many related infections originate from men. We want them to be more vocal and actively engaged in this fight.”

The Kabaka Birthday Run 2026 promises to be a landmark event, bringing together thousands of Ugandans in solidarity, celebration, and action. Airtel Uganda invites all citizens to participate and contribute to building a healthier, stronger Uganda.

“They say if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. At Airtel, we add a third rule: If you want to change the future, join the run. I have my kit, my staff are ready, and my heart is Buganda. Let’s make the 2030 goal a reality and give this nation a reason to imagine a healthy tomorrow,” Soumendra concluded.

The kits go for UGX 20,000 and can be purchased at select Airtel shops and including Airtel Shop New Taxi Park, Shoprite – Ben Kiwanuka, and Thobani Centre, additionally, customers can pay via Airtel Money by dialing *185*5# and collect kits from any mentioned centre. Proceeds from the kits will directly fund HIV/AIDS awareness and testing initiatives across the country.