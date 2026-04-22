CNOOC conducts Kingfisher oilfield well control emergency drill

Kikuube, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | CNOOC Uganda Limited (CUL), in collaboration with its contractor CENERTECH and partner Infiniti Line International Limited, has conducted a well control emergency drill at the Kingfisher Oilfield, reaffirming a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and emergency preparedness.

At the center of the drill is the well control emergency base facility, strategically located near the well pads to enable rapid response in the event of an emergency or other well control incident.

“This initiative also contributes to national content development. Through structured training, mentorship, technology transfer and hands-on experience, Ugandan personnel are building critical competencies in the inspection, operation, and maintenance of well control emergency systems, supporting long-term knowledge transfer,” CNOOC said in a statement.

During the drill, participants observed the workings of a range of specialized equipment covering environmental monitoring, safety protection, wellhead rebuilding, emergency support, firefighting, and debris clearance. The exercise demonstrated both equipment functionality and personnel readiness in managing well control scenarios.

The facility is equipped with 34 sets of specialized equipment across six categories and 15 items and is operated by a dedicated team of eleven professionals, including six Ugandans and five Chinese experts, ensuring round-the-clock readiness and knowledge transfer. “The establishment of a dedicated well control emergency service at Kingfisher reflects a proactive approach to risk management and complements similar frameworks within Uganda’s oil and gas sector.”

The drill follows the successful completion of the first phase of the Kingfisher drilling campaign in February 2026, during which eighteen wells were drilled across three well pads. Completion operations are currently underway and progressing steadily.

The exercise brought together key stakeholders from government, regulatory bodies, and industry to demonstrate response capabilities and reinforce high safety standards across operations. These included representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, TotalEnergies E&P Uganda, the Uganda National Oil Company, and the National Environment Management Authority, reflecting the strong collaboration driving Uganda’s oil and gas development.

The primary objective of the drill was to validate emergency response systems and identify opportunities for continuous improvement. Insights gathered from stakeholder participation will further strengthen safety performance across operations.

Observing April 20th

April 20th is observed across all CNOOC operations globally as “Well Control Day,” marked by drills, inspections, and workshops guided by strict performance standards from CNOOC Headquarters. These activities are designed to strengthen well-control management and promote a strong safety culture.

“As Uganda advances towards first oil, CUL continues to prioritize safety through technology deployment and capacity building,” CNOOC said in a statement.

This includes the signing of the well control emergency services contract in October 2024 and the full deployment of equipment to the Kingfisher Oilfield in August 2025. The emergency service and base are now fully operational, providing assurance of swift mobilization and effective intervention when required.