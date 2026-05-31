M Vincent shares expertise at coffee seminar

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan coffee expert Mwanje Vicent, popularly known as M Vicent, was among the key speakers at the Bunyoro-Kitara Region Commercial Coffee Farmers’ Seminar 2026, an event aimed at accelerating the shift towards large-scale, commercially driven coffee farming in the region.

The seminar brought together farmers, agribusiness stakeholders, agricultural experts and policymakers to discuss strategies for boosting productivity and positioning coffee as a key source of household and regional income.

M Vincent used the platform to share practical insights on modern coffee production, pest and disease control, farm management, post-harvest handling and building sustainable agribusiness models. He urged farmers to treat coffee farming as a structured commercial enterprise rather than subsistence activity.

His presentation drew engagement from both established farmers and emerging agripreneurs exploring opportunities in the coffee value chain.

A notable highlight of the event was his engagement with the Katikkiro of Bunyoro Kingdom, reflecting the increasing involvement of cultural institutions in supporting agricultural transformation and youth participation in commercial farming.

Vincent, who has built a growing profile within the sector, has extended his work beyond Uganda in recent years, engaging coffee farmers and agribusiness actors in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya and Tanzania.

Through his base in Bunamwaya, Kampala, he provides agricultural input support, including pesticides and coffee tools, alongside advisory services and farmer mentorship programmes.

He is also in the process of developing a Coffee Academy aimed at equipping young farmers and agribusiness practitioners with practical skills, modern farming techniques and market-oriented production approaches