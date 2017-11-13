Jumia widens payment options for customers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Online shopping platform, Jumia, has widened payment options for its customers through partnership with Barclays Bank.

This is to enable online shoppers pay for their goods and services using Barclays Bank credit cards at the point of delivery to enhance convenience. Initially, customers were limited to paying for goods through cash on delivery or MTN Mobile Money.

Jumia’s Marketing Manager, Stacey Mwesezi, said the new payment option will also ensure customer safety especially those involved in dealing with huge sums of money.

Gunilla Ouko, the head of customer network at Barclays said the partnership demonstrates its commitment to driving financial inclusion and empowering businesses across Africa.

“Our customers’ needs are ever changing and as they change, we will strive to adopt smart technology solutions that deliver outstanding services. Our partnership with Jumia is evidence of our ambition to deploy safe electronic solutions to the benefit of the entire country,” he said. Jumia entered the Ugandan market in 2014 to tap into the online shopping platforms.