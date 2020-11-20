Judiciary condemns attack on Wobulenzi Magistrate Court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judiciary has condemned an attack on Wobulenzi Magistrate Court by a group of National Unity Platform-NUP supporters who were protesting the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

The court was attacked on Wednesday evening and set ablaze by the group members, destroying property mainly furniture in the court hall. This according to a statement signed by Sarah Langa Siu, the Chief Registrar of Judiciary is an act of hooliganism.

The statement adds that the attack was unwarranted and a direct affront on the independence of the Judiciary which is guaranteed under the constitution. Langa quotes Article 128 of the Constitution which states no person or authority shall interfere with operations of the Courts or Judicial officers in the exercise of their judicial functions. The Magistrate Court has since suspended operations.

“…We condemn in the strongest terms this unfortunate incident and call upon everyone to desist from any form of attack on the courts. Such attacks interfere with operations of the courts and the administration of justice generally” Langa said in the statement. She adds that the matter is being investigated by police and the culprits will be brought to the book.

She urged all Ugandans to exercise restraint and avoid attacking the Courts that are mandated to defend the Constitution, promote the rule of law and safeguard their human rights. Yesterday, the Luweero Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe visited the area to assess the extent of the damage.

The protesters also set ablaze an unidentified vehicle parked opposite Stanbic Bank, Wobulenzi branch, and paralyzed traffic in town over the last two days in the town.

Although calm has returned, the police and Uganda People’s Defense Forces have maintained patrols as supporters threaten to resume protests until Kyagulanyi is released. At least 28 protesters appeared before Luweero Magistrate Court on Thursday where they were charged with public nuisance and disobedience of lawful orders.

