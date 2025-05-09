Jubilee Life Insurance honors top agents at glittering awards night

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | In a vibrant celebration of excellence, Jubilee Life Insurance Company Uganda recognized its top-performing agents for their outstanding contributions in 2024.

The prestigious awards gala, held on May 8 at the luxurious Golf Course Hotel, brought together the company’s brightest stars for an evening of glamour, music, and well-deserved accolades.

The event honored agents who excelled in driving business growth throughout the year, with Juliet Nakkazi taking the December Agent of the Month award and Saumu Latifah Ibrahim winning for November.

Angella Wanyana stood out as a two-time winner, securing the titles for September and October. Other monthly achievers included Rashidah Tumusiime (August), Diana Ssempasa (July), Talent Asiimwe (June), Christine Tusingwire (April), and Rosemary (March).

Leadership excellence was also celebrated, with Sylvia Nalwoga named Team Leader of the Year and Alexis Kivumbi earning Unit Manager of the Month. There were other winners of the night in other categories.

Jubilee Life Insurance CEO Kumar Sumit Gaurav and Chief Agency Officer Linasi Batya, and other company executives commended the agents for their resilience in a challenging economic climate.

Batya emphasized the importance of innovation, urging agents to embrace digital tools to expand their reach in an increasingly tech-driven market.

The night was not just about awards—Ugandan music sensation Azawi (Priscilla Zawedde) set the stage ablaze with electrifying performances of hits like Quinamino and Repeat It, keeping the stylishly dressed guests on their feet.

“When our agents succeed, the entire industry grows stronger. Their dedication is the foundation of our progress,” said Batya, capturing the spirit of the evening.

Her said that by celebrating its top performers, Jubilee Life Insurance reinforced its commitment to motivating agents and driving insurance penetration in Uganda—one policy at a time.