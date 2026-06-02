Uganda confirms 6 new Ebola cases, total rises to 15

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has confirmed six new cases of Ebola, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the ongoing outbreak to 15, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry’s latest Ebola update, the six new cases were identified among contacts of previously confirmed patients.

The ministry said 12 Ebola patients are currently admitted to treatment facilities, while two patients have been discharged after recovery.

The East African country declared the latest Ebola outbreak in May after confirming two imported cases of Ebola Virus Disease, including one fatality.

Health authorities are currently monitoring 668 contacts linked to confirmed cases as part of efforts to contain the spread of the disease, according to the update.

Charles Olaro, director general of health services at the Ministry of Health, on Monday urged those with Ebola-like symptoms to report to health facilities early, saying that there are higher chances of survival.

Authorities have intensified contact tracing, surveillance, and public awareness campaigns to curb further transmission. ■