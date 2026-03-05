Johnnie Walker leverages Lunar New Year release  to deepen premium market in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Johnnie Walker Uganda has moved to consolidate its position in Uganda’s premium spirits segment, closing the Lunar New Year season with an exclusive unveiling of the 2026 Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition – Year of the Horse.

The invitation-only event, hosted in honour of Uganda’s Chinese community, brought together senior business leaders, diplomats and cultural influencers, underscoring the brand’s strategy of aligning luxury whisky with cultural capital, craftsmanship and high-net-worth consumer experiences.

At the centre of the evening was the limited-edition Blue Label bottle, a global collaboration with Robert Wun, the Hong Kong–born, London-based couture designer.

Inspired by the symbolism of the horse strength, speed and forward momentum the design transforms the bottle into a collectible art object, reinforcing Blue Label’s positioning as both a luxury spirit and a gifting asset within premium markets.

Beyond aesthetics, the Kampala showcase highlighted Johnnie Walker’s focus on experiential marketing as a growth lever. A guided tasting session led by Melanie Kaita, Reserve Brand Ambassador, walked guests through the rarity of the “one in 10,000” cask selection that defines Blue Label, reinforcing scarcity, provenance and craftsmanship as core value drivers in the ultra-premium whisky category.

Speaking at the event, Abinash Kunjappan, CEO of Mediterrano and host of the evening, framed the occasion as both cultural recognition and strategic brand engagement.

“The Lunar New Year is about renewal, unity, and honouring heritage while looking forward to the future. Tonight’s celebration beautifully reflects that spirit”.

“ It is encouraging to see global brands like Johnnie Walker recognising and celebrating the Chinese community here in Uganda in such a thoughtful and elegant way.” He added.

From a brand perspective, Johnnie Walker East Africa positioned the limited edition as a convergence of luxury disciplines.

Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager Johnnie Walker East Africa, described the collaboration as a confluence of two worlds that share a singular obsession: craftsmanship.

“In the world of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, we talk about the ‘one in 10,000’, rare casks that possess the exceptional character required for this blend”.

“In the world of Robert Wun, success is found in the precision of a single stitch and the silhouette of a couture masterpiece,” Kyokunda said.

“The Year of the Horse edition we unveiled tonight is not just a bottle; it is a canvas. It captures strength, speed, and the relentless pursuit of progress, values that mirror our Keep Walking philosophy. This limited edition is our tribute to your heritage and a toast to the vibrant, forward-moving spirit of the Chinese community in East Africa.”

The event was complemented by live performances from the Jockum Band, adding a cultural layer that reinforced the evening’s premium experiential tone.

The Year of the Horse release marks Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s 13th global Lunar New Year limited edition, a tradition that has become a strategic touchpoint for engaging affluent consumers