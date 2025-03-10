Johnnie Walker honors ‘fearless women’ shaping the future of marketing.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Johnnie Walker Uganda, through its She Walks initiative, celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8th by spotlighting the resilience and leadership of women in marketing. The themed “Bold and Brilliant: Good Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office,” brought together accomplished and emerging marketers from diverse industries, including finance, FMCG, telecommunications, media, tech, hospitality, and creative sectors. The evening was dedicated to empowering women to take bold steps toward leadership and redefine success in their fields.

A distinguished panel of women leaders, including Belinda Agnes Namutebi, Coach Pamela Babirukamu, Mercy Sande Ainomugisha, and Emma Mugisha, led insightful discussions on navigating corporate challenges, overcoming self-doubt, and ensuring visibility in competitive spaces.

The panelists emphasised the importance of mentorship, continuous self-improvement, and the power of entrepreneurship, encouraging women to create their opportunities and leverage their marketing expertise to build businesses.

Speaking at the event, Catherine Ndungu, the Marketing Director at Uganda Breweries Limited, applauded the resilience of women in marketing, recognizing their unwavering commitment to breaking stereotypes and redefining leadership in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

“Marketing is a field that demands creativity, agility, and unwavering perseverance. Women in this space have faced challenges head-on, reinventing themselves, adapting to change, and proving time and time again that they belong at the top. Their resilience is a testament to their brilliance, and we at Johnnie Walker are proud to celebrate their journeys, “she said.

Echoing her sentiments, Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker Uganda, reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to empowering women and creating platforms for them to thrive.

“Marketing is an art and a science, and the women in this room have mastered both. The leadership journey is not a straight path, but by owning our brilliance and boldly stepping forward, we shape the future of the industry. Johnnie Walker is proud to walk this journey with you.”

Adding a touch of vibrancy to the night, dancer and choreographer Valentino Richard Kabenge led an electrifying session, teaching the attendees dance moves to Vinka’s Bailando hit. The energy in the room was palpable as the women let loose, celebrating their achievements and embracing the power of movement.

The ladies were also taken through a whisky mentorship session by UBL Reserve Brand Ambassador Melanie, who equipped the audience with knowledge on how to best enjoy their whisky.

This edition of She Walks marks the third leg of the program, which kicked off last year with a mission to highlight and celebrate women making a difference in various fields.

“As Johnnie Walker continues its journey of championing women, the She Walks program remains a beacon of inspiration for those daring to step forward and take up space,” an official said.