JOBS: UNRA mechanic

Job Title: Mechanic

Role Definition: The Mechanic will perform preventative and predictive maintenance on all plant and equipment. In addition the mechanic will be responsible for completing daily maintenance and repair logs, maintaining and securing work tools, examining vehicles/plant to determine extent of damage or malfunctions and performing routine and scheduled maintenance services for all plant and equipment.

Required Education Qualifications: 1. Ordinary Diploma in vehicle mechanics or in any other relevant field;

2. Valid driving permit is a must. 3. Permit class B is a must

Job Posting Nov 13, 2019, 11:30:02 AM

Expiry Date Nov 27, 2019, 11:59:00 PM

