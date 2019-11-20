Friday , November 22 2019
JOBS: NSSF Childcare Overseer

The Independent November 20, 2019

 


JOB TITLE: CHILDCARE OVERSEER

REPORTS TO: CRECHE MANAGER

DEPARTMENT: HUMAN RESOURCE AND ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

DUTY STATION: KAMPALA, WORKERS HOUSE

Main purpose:

The job holder is responsible for effecting the day to day running of the crèche by organising and implementing a stimulating and varied programme of activities for children aged two years and below within a group setting.

How to apply:

Interested individuals are requested to send copies of academic credentials, application letters and detailed CVs to recruitment@nssfug.org by Tuesday 3rd December 2019, for registration and onward transmission.

One comment

  1. balikudembe johnallan
    November 22, 2019 at 12:03 am

    i john allan balikudembe .am aholder of uganda certificate of education[uce],and have experience of 10 years in security. i gaurded schools hospitals banks etc,.and most importantly am aparent there for i know to take agood care of children.lastly i love jesus and follow his examples. i shall be very great full if you grunt me this oportunity to meas nssf child care overseer.thanks yours humbly balikudembe j allan tel;0784184282

    Reply

