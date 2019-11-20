JOBS: NSSF Childcare Overseer



JOB TITLE: CHILDCARE OVERSEER

REPORTS TO: CRECHE MANAGER

DEPARTMENT: HUMAN RESOURCE AND ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

DUTY STATION: KAMPALA, WORKERS HOUSE

Main purpose:

The job holder is responsible for effecting the day to day running of the crèche by organising and implementing a stimulating and varied programme of activities for children aged two years and below within a group setting.

How to apply:

Interested individuals are requested to send copies of academic credentials, application letters and detailed CVs to recruitment@nssfug.org by Tuesday 3rd December 2019, for registration and onward transmission.

