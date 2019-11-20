JOBS: NSSF Childcare Overseer

JOB TITLE: CHILDCARE OVERSEER
REPORTS TO: CRECHE MANAGER
DEPARTMENT: HUMAN RESOURCE AND ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT
DUTY STATION: KAMPALA, WORKERS HOUSE
Main purpose:
The job holder is responsible for effecting the day to day running of the crèche by organising and implementing a stimulating and varied programme of activities for children aged two years and below within a group setting.
How to apply:
Interested individuals are requested to send copies of academic credentials, application letters and detailed CVs to recruitment@nssfug.org by Tuesday 3rd December 2019, for registration and onward transmission.
