JOBS: HR Manager, Oranto Petroleum Limited

JOBS: Admin and HR Manager, Oranto Petroleum Limited

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Human Resources Manager is to perform the core role to insure compliance by  the company in respect of employment law and the well being of staff. The role will  require assisting the General Manager in delivering upon the corporate objectives  through ensuring correct resourcing of corporate undertakings to provide a safe,  efficient and effective operation. The Human Resourcing issue will at all times  remain compliant with the National Content requirement of Uganda and provide the correct bias towards local communities and directing benefit towards such  stakeholders and is justified and appropriate.

Oranto Petroleum Limited on 10th October 2017 entered in to separate stratigraphically defined PSA contracts with the Government of Uganda. The contracts define an exploration program to be undertaken for the Ngassa offshore Lake Albert concession which comprises 410 sq. km. During 2018 a further competitive licence round is anticipated in which Oranto may choose to participate after a careful evaluation of the available acreage.

Oranto Petroleum Limited has been operating in Uganda since 2013 and with the award of these new exploration contracts is to expand our Ugandan operation and locate our operations base at Entebbe.

