Jinja NUP woman coordinator arrested for wearing red beret

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP woman coordinator in Jinja city, Manjeri Kyebakutika has been arrested over wearing a red beret in public.

While addressing the press after attending the Kyabazinga’s coronation anniversary at Iganga palace in Jinja city on Sunday, police officers led by the officer in charge of Jinja central police station, Moses Kamomo surrounded her.

They grabbed the red beret off her head and forced journalists to switch off their cameras as she was being whisked away to a waiting police patrol vehicle within the palace compound.

Kyebakutika attempted to resist the arrest arguing that her National Resistance Movement- NRM counterparts had been left to wear party colors unstopped and there was no reason to block her from doing the same.

“I saw other politicians wearing yellow masks and other party outfits but i am surprised that police is arresting me over putting on my red beret during this media interview, it’s really unfortunate,” she cried out to no avail.

Meanwhile the Kiira region police spokesperson, Abbey Ngako confirms that Kyebakutika was arrested and detained at Jinja central police station but declined to divulge further details.

Last year government gazetted the red beret as part of the official army attire and members of the public were banned from wearing them.

The decision however raised contrversy among the then people power pressure group members led by Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi who continued to wear red berets during their different mobilization campaigns throughout the country.

To date, NUP leaders continue to wear red berets during press conferences and other public events despite the said ban.

*****

URN