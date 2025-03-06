Jinja City NUP mobilizer Shakur Ssentongo missing

JINJA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Shakur Ssentongo, the National Unity Platform-NUP mobilizer in Jinja City, is missing after he was reportedly arrested by unknown people on Wednesday.

Ssentongo was arrested in his shop located in Bugembe Agaliawamu market, in the Northern division. Ssentongo is known for selling red berets, overalls, t-shirts, red shirts and trousers, among others.

Eyewitnesses who spoke on the condition of anonymity say that six gunmen who were traveling in a Toyota Noar series rounded off Ssentongo’s shop. They say that the gunmen were clad in black overalls, covering their faces with headgear.

She says that Ssentongo shouted for help as the gunmen dumped in a waiting vehicle, which sped off towards Kampala.

Meddie Mutebi, the chairperson of NUP in Jinja city, says that they spent the night looking for Ssentongo in all police stations across Jinja city and the surrounding areas, in vain.

Mutebi says that they have since notified NUP’s top leadership about the matter, and they are hopeful of assistance to ascertain Ssentongo’s whereabouts.

The Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi, neither confirmed nor denied Ssentongo’s arrest, but he advised his family members to formally engage police officers, whom he says will guide them on how best to search for Ssentongo.

URN