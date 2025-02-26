Jinja authorities commission construction of oil roads in Busedde and Butagaya

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja District authorities have commissioned the construction of 21.6 kilometers of oil roads in the sub-counties of Busedde and Butagaya. The project, valued at two billion shillings, has been awarded to Hands Limited and is expected to be completed within eight months.

Each sub-county will receive an equal share of 10.8 kilometers of road to improve accessibility and support local farmers. Speaking at the commissioning event in Mabira Village, Butagaya Sub-county, on Tuesday, Jinja District L.C.V Chairperson Moses Batwala emphasized that the project would empower farmers to grow short-term cash crops, enabling them to lead sustainable lives.

Batwala noted that the oil sector is experiencing significant growth, with rising demand for raw materials such as groundnuts, simsim, and soybeans. However, due to poor transport infrastructure, many farmers have struggled to access profitable markets, often resorting to leasing their land to sugarcane growers.

He expressed optimism that improving road networks would free farmers from what he termed “manipulative sugarcane farmers” and help them transition from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture.

Winifred Nabwiso, chairperson of the oil seed farmers in Butagaya Sub-county, said that while they number over 200, many had been forced into sugarcane farming due to poor road connectivity. She believes the new roads will ease mobilization efforts and encourage more farmers to focus on oil seed production, ensuring financial stability and reliable income generation.

Esther Nambafu, another farmer, highlighted that oil seed prices, including groundnuts and simsim, remain stable, unlike grains, whose prices often fluctuate during bumper harvests. She said the improved road network would also enable farmers to learn from successful counterparts and improve their yields.

Jinja District Engineer Robert Mwembe explained that the roads would be graveled with first-class marram and equipped with fully-fledged drainage systems. He further noted that many of the roads under the National Oil Project are being constructed for the first time, requiring extensive work.

Mwembe also clarified that no compensation would be provided for affected residents, but local communities had been sensitized and had willingly agreed to give up portions of their land to facilitate the project.

*****

URN