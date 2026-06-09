ECOTRUST model agroforestry farmers in Kamwenge District get boost

Kamwenge, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE), is implementing the Investing in Forests and Protected Areas for Climate-Smart Development (IFPA-CD) Project, a two-year initiative funded by the World Bank. The project falls under the component titled “Intensive Mixed Use Agroforestry Systems on Household Plots” and is designed to promote sustainable land use and climate-smart agriculture across Uganda.

Through inclusive community engagement, the project set out to reach 87,782 households, restore 17,550 hectares of degraded land, and improve livelihoods in 19 refugee-hosting districts. As the IFPA-CD Project comes to an end after two years of implementation, the Environmental Conservation Trust of Uganda (ECOTRUST) has recognized and celebrated 14 outstanding model farmers drawn from 14 parishes across four sub-counties in Kamwenge District for their exceptional commitment to tree planting and sustainable farming practices.

These sub-counties include Kamwenge, Nkoma, Bwizi, and Kahunge, with farmers drawn from parishes such as Bisozi, Kaberebere, Kidunduma, Mabale, Businge, Ganyenda, Kiziba, Kyabandara, Bwizi, Kyakaitaba, Ntonwa, Kiyagara, Mpanga, and Nyakahama. Through the project, each farmer received over 5,000 tree seedlings of different species, which they planted and nurtured on their farms, demonstrating strong environmental stewardship.

In recognition of their efforts, on Monday, recently, each of the 14 model farmers was awarded vegetable seedlings and two improved goats to strengthen household incomes and improve livelihoods. The distribution marked an important close-out activity of the IFPA-CD Intensive Mixed Use Agroforestry Systems Project in Kamwenge District, which has been among the best-performing districts under the World Bank-funded initiative.

Kamwenge District LCV Chairperson Joseph Karungi commended the farmers for their dedication, noting that their efforts have made them role models within their communities. He emphasized that the 28 goats and vegetable seedlings will not only benefit individual households but will also be multiplied and shared among group members, expanding the project’s impact.

“The tree planting initiative has contributed to environmental conservation by protecting water sources, improving rainfall patterns, and supporting sustainable livelihoods, while the distribution of improved goats is expected to boost household incomes through breeding and livestock production. We encourage the beneficiaries to multiply the goats and share the benefits within their groups so that more families can benefit from this valuable initiative,” Karungi said.

The initiative is being implemented by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in partnership with the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry (ICRAF) and the Environmental Conservation Trust of Uganda (ECOTRUST). CRS, which was contracted by the Ministry of Water and Environment as the main consultant for the project, sub-contracted ECOTRUST as a sub-consultant to manage implementation in five refugee settlement districts, including Kamwenge, Lamwo, Kagadi, Kakumiro, and Kitagwenda.

The project aims to increase the adoption of agroforestry practices among refugee-hosting communities in nineteen targeted districts across Northern and Western Uganda. It seeks to address environmental degradation, improve food security, and enhance household livelihoods through the integration of trees, crops, and livestock within farming systems. Designed as a two-year intervention, the project also focuses on transforming farming systems, improving land productivity, and restoring degraded ecosystems.

Across all implementation areas, the project aimed to promote agroforestry adoption among 87,782 households. In total, 25,314 farmers were reached against a target of 25,807, demonstrating strong performance across districts. Kamwenge District emerged as the top performer, reaching 7,935 farmers compared to a target of 5,165, surpassing its target by 2,770 farmers. This reflects strong community participation and commitment to integrating trees into farming systems to improve soil fertility, food security, and climate resilience.

Under the land restoration component, the project aimed to restore degraded landscapes and strengthen ecosystem services. Kamwenge District again exceeded expectations, restoring 1,629 hectares against a target of 1,030 hectares, surpassing all other districts and exceeding its target by 599 hectares. These efforts have contributed to improved watershed protection, increased tree cover, and enhanced environmental sustainability.

The project also supported sustainable livelihoods through agroforestry-based enterprises. A honey collection centre was established at the Kyakaitaba site, consisting of a honey processing room, storage facility, meeting gazebo and sanitation facilities. A modern apiary was also set up with 50 beehives, including Kenya Top Bar and Langstroth hives, alongside beekeeping equipment such as bee suits, smokers, hive tools, and harvesting gear. These investments are expected to strengthen honey production and improve household income generation.

Community engagement was strengthened through the Farmers’ Voice Radio platform, which enabled farmers to access agricultural information in local languages. The project also applied Free and Prior Informed Consent (FPIC) and the Gender Action Learning System (GALS), helping households develop land-use plans and improve decision-making. Digital mapping of farms further improved transparency and accountability.

One of the model farmers, Isidoro Ndyabwe from Ganyenda- Kinoni parish, shared his experience, saying, “Before ECOTRUST came, I had a coffee garden but lacked knowledge about the importance of shade trees. Through the project’s training, I learned how integrating trees into my farm could improve coffee production and protect the environment. ECOTRUST provided me with 837 tree seedlings, including mahogany, grevillea, musizi and avocado trees, and I am proud that all of them are growing well. Today, I have been recognized as one of the best-performing farmers and awarded two goats, which will further support my family’s livelihood. The project has transformed the way I farm.”

Mugabirwe Novenci, Assistant Forest Officer in Kamwenge District, also appreciated the initiative, noting that ECOTRUST’s training and distribution of tree seedlings and goats will help communities improve incomes while protecting forests. He emphasized that farmers now have alternative income sources, reducing dependence on forest destruction.

Namara Loy Batuuze, Resident District Commissioner (RDC) further commended the project, stating that ECOTRUST has done commendable work in line with government directives on tree planting. She noted that farmers have embraced the “plant five, cut one” approach encouraged by President Museveni and are already demonstrating positive results. She added that government offices, including the Chief Administrative Office (CAO), Resident District Commissioner (RDC), and Local Council 5 (LC 5), will continue to monitor and support the initiative to ensure sustained impact for communities.