Janet Museveni responds to MPs on new curriculum

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni has apologized for any misunderstanding with parliament, as government rolls out of the lower secondary school curriculum.

She explained in a statement why her ministry continued roll out of the lower secondary school curriculum contrary to the parliamentary resolution of Tuesday 4th February 2020 that halted its roll out.

The First Lady said her ministry thereafter only consulted Cabinet on the way forward since they are the highest policy organ. Cabinet ruled that the ministry goes ahead since plans were at a critical stage and showed that they were ready for the roll out.

She said the roll out of the curriculum is long overdue, United Nations Education and Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), a curriculum should be reviewed every after five years yet Uganda’s has not been changed since independence.

“You may recall that Gov’t through the @Educ_SportsUg had planned to start the implementation and roll-out of the reviewed lower secondary curriculum last financial year. However, this was postponed to January of 2020 in the current FY. The delayed implementation was partly due to financial constraints but also due to the need to make adequate preparations for the successful implementation,” she said.

She added that, “Were adequate consultations made on the new lower Secondary Curriculum? Let me confirm to you that during this process, several stakeholders were consulted between 2016 and 2018 and even earlier.”