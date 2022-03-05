James and Havertz on target as Chelsea see out Burnley

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chelsea scored four unanswered goals in the second half to earn a comfortable win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Burnley had the best first-half chances, with Thiago Silva forced to clear a shot from Wout Weghorst off the line.

Reece James put Chelsea in front two minutes after the break, showing great skill before finishing from a tight angle.

Four goals and three points on the road! 🛣 🟣 0-4 ⚫ | #BurChe pic.twitter.com/q6haGcYw8P — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 5, 2022

Chelsea then scored twice in quick succession through Kai Havertz, who headed in a Christian Pulisic cross, before converting a centre from James.

Pulisic struck a fourth on 69 minutes, thumping in after defender James Tarkowski had diverted the ball into his path.

Chelsea stay third on 53 points while Burnley remain 18th on 21 points, one off safety.