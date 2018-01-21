Jamaica declares emergency over parts of island as gun crime soars

Montego Bay, Jamaica | AFP | Jamaica has declared a state of emergency in the island’s second city Montego Bay, where authorities are battling to stem a wave of killings.
Tourists have been urged to remain in their resorts following the declaration by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday, resulting in the deployment of thousands of members of the military and police in the city of 200,000, home to some of the biggest and most luxurious resorts on the island.
The move came days after the United States upgraded its travel advisory to its citizens. Canada and Great Britain issued warnings following the declaration of emergency.
“You should limit your movements outside of resorts in the area at this time, and exercise particular care if travelling at night,” Britain’s foreign office said on its website.
Montego Bay has seen its murder rate rise over several years with a record 335 deaths in 2017, most tied to gang violence, and an illegal lottery scam that has fleeced hundreds of mostly older Americans out of millions of dollars.
Earlier in the week, Holness had said his government had “reached the point where we are now prepared to take these firm and resolute measures to ensure that the crime monster does not destabilize the promising future that is in store for Jamaica.”
He added that under the state of public emergency the security forces will have extraordinary powers, and some rights will be suspended, but said it did not mean that force would be arbitrary or beyond review.
Fitz Jackson, a spokesman for the opposition, said his People’s National Party “lends qualified support to this effort and will await the regulations governing the operations of the state of emergency which are required to be placed before the Parliament.”
The move was also supported by the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, citing the danger violence represents to the tourism-dependent economy.
Amnesty International has in the past criticized Jamaican authorities for a large number of unlawful killings carried out by police and their intimidation of victims’ families.
Jamaica, with a population of 2.7 million, recorded 43 murders per 100,000 in 2015, one of the world’s highest rates.
How is this possible. Jamaica has banned private ownership of firearms since 1974. Still, almost 10 times the rate of homicide compared to USA where firearm ownership is widespread. Could it be that there is something else responsible for this high rate other than firearms? Since these elevated rates are common in the Caribbean, there must be some common denominator that we could find.
It is not illegal to own guns in Jamaica. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firearms_Act_(Jamaica)
Poverty?
Very different culture when it comes to guns and attitudes between the US and Jamaica. Here in the US, most criminals are afraid to use guns against normal people because there is a chance they will attract a lot of attention or get shot themselves in retaliation, either by a concealed carry holder or by the police. The US is very culturally independent, where people know better than to mess around with their neighbor. Poverty is also an issue in both countries, but it seems that poverty using guns is a much bigger problem in Jamaica. A majority of gun crimes in the US are committed with either guns that were stolen or illegally obtained.
I’ll say it… black people
No,its not black people it’s the push of the outside forces to destabilize the country and paint good people in a bad light. I support the call for the military to police the situation and to root out the gunmen causing fear in our beautiful Island. God bless Jamaica
No, it’s not black people…one of the underlying problems with gun violence is the elephant in the closet “mental illness”. It fuels the illegal ownership and use of gun violence. Gun violence has no color, geographical borders, boundaries, face, nor ethnicity.