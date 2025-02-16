IUIU Rector announces $1 million campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) is embarking on an initiative to raise USD 1 million to empower teachers in Muslim-founded primary schools to obtain degrees by 2030. This ambitious campaign aims to meet the urgent need for teachers to obtain bachelor’s degrees, aligning with the government policy announced in 2019.

This policy granted all teachers—from nursery to primary school—a ten-year grace period to upgrade their qualifications to a Bachelor’s degree to meet the new minimum requirements; otherwise, they would have to leave the profession. Speaking during the sixth annual IUIU Alumni Association dinner, held at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on February 15, 2025, the university rector Prof. Ismail Nsereko Gyagenda emphasized the urgency of the campaign.

“Let us go bold and start this USD 1 million campaign to support these teachers because they don’t have the money to obtain the degrees.” He highlighted the potential risk to Muslim-founded schools if proactive measures aren’t taken, urging alumni to pledge USD 100 annually towards the project and leading by example with his initial donation.

The event, themed “Rekindling Bonds, Building Dreams: Unleashing Alumni Potential for a Brighter Tomorrow,” brought together alumni, faculty, and distinguished guests. Hajati Sharifa Buzeki, the newly appointed Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and an IUIU alumna commended the university for its unwavering commitment to producing God-fearing and competent graduates.

She called on fellow alumni to engage actively in association events, emphasizing the vast potential within the alumni network and the responsibility to support educational opportunities for underprivileged students. She led a mini fundraising for the USD 1 million campaign and also contributed Shillings 1million in cash.

Mousa Ssenkubuge, the Executive Secretary of the IUIU Alumni Association, underscored the power of collective action. He said that the IUIU Alumni Association was fully behind the proposal to empower Muslim teachers. Ssenkubuge also unveiled the IUIU Alumni Village project, an ambitious endeavor that aims to establish a modern complex comprising a primary and secondary school, as well as a health facility. “We intend to buy 50 acres of land for this project, adding that 50 individuals had already committed to supporting it..”

He urged others to contribute, noting that such initiatives could benefit not only the contributors but also future generations. This village is envisioned as a hub for educational excellence and community well-being, providing quality education and healthcare services to alumni families and the broader community.

