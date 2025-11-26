IUIU partners with BrighterMonday Uganda to equip female students with AI skills

Kabojja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A strategic collaboration between BrighterMonday Uganda and the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Female Campus, Kabojja, delivered a high-impact Career Clinic on Tuesday, offering students hands-on training in artificial intelligence tools, soft skills, and workplace readiness.

The clinic, held under the theme “Her Path, Her Power: Empowering Young Women for the Future of Work,” is the latest intervention aimed at addressing the growing demand for employability and practical skills among university graduates. The event forms part of the broader GenKazi programme implemented by BrighterMonday in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

Associate Prof. Hajjat Nabukeera Madinah, Director of IUIU Kabojja Campus, underscored the university’s commitment to practical training.

“Our collaboration with BrighterMonday is vital. Today, our students didn’t just listen; they learned how to apply modern tools and essential soft skills, securing a competitive edge in the job market,” she said.

The Kabojja Campus remains the only all-female higher education institution in sub-Saharan Africa, a factor campus leadership says increases the urgency of tailored skills support for young women entering the workforce.

A major highlight of the clinic was the session “Leveraging AI for Career Growth,” led by the BrighterMonday Learning & Development team. Students were introduced to the BrighterMonday AI Career Tool, which enables instant creation of CVs, cover letters, and interview preparation scripts.

In her remarks, Imma Grace Audrey, Head of Learning and Development at BrighterMonday, emphasized the scale and purpose of the initiative.

“Under the GenKazi project, we’ve had the privilege of working with a lot of young people across the country”.

“Today we are privileged to be at the university, Islamic University in Uganda, the Kaboja campus, which is a female campus, where we’ve had a partnership with the university to deliver an impactful career clinic.”

She added that the programme is supporting over 1,000 female students at IUIU, helping them explore both employment and entrepreneurship pathways.

“Our theme, her path, her power means it may not be a straight path… a career can take the shape of employment or entrepreneurship.”

Beyond technical skills, BrighterMonday offered booths for CV review, mock interviews, career networking, and soft-skills coaching.

Audrey noted that the wider GenKazi project also targets youth with disabilities and internally displaced young people, ensuring inclusive access to opportunities.

The clinic also attracted private-sector leaders offering guidance on professional conduct and mindset.

Frank Katusiime, CEO of Business Initiatives International Limited, urged students to adopt a balanced approach to personal and professional development.

“Education is more impactful if you make it holistic… the head, the heart, and the hands,” he said, adding that integrity remains an international currency essential for success”.

He encouraged learners to stay focused, plan their goals, and build strategies to achieve them.