It’s halfway house with ‘Mayo and Friends’ at MTN Monthly Tee

The Independent June 19, 2025 SPORTS

Entebbe, Uganda | Phillip Corry | It’s halfway house at Entebbe Club this Saturday as the MTN Quarterly Monthly Tee tees off at East Africa’s oldest golf club.

Several golfers will be vying for various diadems and prizes at the par 71, picturesque lakeside course in Entebbe, at the same time seeking points leading to the Order of Merit for both ladies and men.

The one-day event will also be used to support Uganda’s top professional golfer, Ronald Rugumayo, who is sponsored by MTN Uganda and is based in South Africa, where he plays on the lucrative Sunshine Tour.

“The Monthly Tee is dubbed ‘Mayo and friends’ as we seek to continue supporting him with his journey as a professional,” said Rugumay’s manager, Peter Mujuni.

“Various golfers and well-wishers will be contributing money through Momo Pay, with a brand-new phone worth sh6 million to be won in a raffle for both golfers and the public. A participant who pays sh100,000 and above enters the raffle to win the prized phone.”

The Order of Merit for the ladies is led by Peace Helen, with 344 points, while the men’s leader is Saidi Kirarira, with 353 points.

The co-sponsors of the tournament are Cfao Motors, Huawei, Castle Lite, and MTN Momo.

MTN MONTHLY TEE ORDER OF MERIT 2025
LADIES

POS NAME  RNDS  JAN  FEB  MAR  APR  MAY  JUNE  NET
1 PEACE HELLEN –       5- –     64- –     66- –     75- –     71- –     68-   –    344
2 MAXI BYENKYA –       5- –     69- –     69- –     75- –     71- –     70-   –    354
3 EDITH WAMALWA –       5- –     73- –     74- –     77- –     72- –     68-   –    364
4 RUKIA NALWOGA –       5- –     74- –     78- –     74- –     74- –     77-   –    377
5 NICE JANDA –       5- –     81- –     67- –     84- –     62- –     85-   –    379
6 CHARITY TUSHABOMWE –       5- –     73- –     76- –     83- –     78- –     78-   –    388
7 NAMANYA PHIONAH –       5- –     89- –     88- –     79- –     71- –     83-   –    410
8 SEKABEMBE IRENE –       5- –   105- –     95- –     86- –     86- –     98-   –    470
9 ESTHER AGANYIRA –       4-   –     64- –     72- –     75- –     62-   –    273
10 PAMELA TUMUSIIME –       4-   –     69- –     76- –     78- –     75-   –    298
11 RITA APELL –       4- –     78- –     71- –     74-   –     77-   –    300
12 SHEILA AJOK –       4- –     95- –     89- –     90- –     92-     –    366
13 VENESSA PERIS –       3-     –     75- –     72- –     76-   –    223
14 KISINDE HELLEN –       3-     –     84- –     86- –     81-   –    251
15 ANNETTE NAKIYAGA –       3- –     89- –     84-     –     87-   –    260
16 SUSAN KNIGHT –       2- –     69-     –     73-     –    142
17 WILLEMIEN HAMMINGA –       2-     –     76- –     70-     –    146
18 RUTH MUGISHA –       2-   –     79-     –     82-   –    161
19 ANNE ABEJA –       2- –     90-   –     73-       –    163
20 DIANA NABUKENYA –       1-   –     74-         –      74
21 MOUREEN OKURA –       1-         –     74-   –      74
22 NATUKUNDA CATHY –       1-     –     76-       –      76
23 TUGUME JOVIA –       1-     –     82-       –      82
24 MUTEGI CHRISTINE –       1-     –     87-       –      87

 

****

MTN MONTHLY TEE ORDER OF MERIT 2025
MEN (CLICK TO READ)

