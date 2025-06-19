It’s halfway house with ‘Mayo and Friends’ at MTN Monthly Tee

Entebbe, Uganda | Phillip Corry | It’s halfway house at Entebbe Club this Saturday as the MTN Quarterly Monthly Tee tees off at East Africa’s oldest golf club.

Several golfers will be vying for various diadems and prizes at the par 71, picturesque lakeside course in Entebbe, at the same time seeking points leading to the Order of Merit for both ladies and men.

The one-day event will also be used to support Uganda’s top professional golfer, Ronald Rugumayo, who is sponsored by MTN Uganda and is based in South Africa, where he plays on the lucrative Sunshine Tour.

“The Monthly Tee is dubbed ‘Mayo and friends’ as we seek to continue supporting him with his journey as a professional,” said Rugumay’s manager, Peter Mujuni.

“Various golfers and well-wishers will be contributing money through Momo Pay, with a brand-new phone worth sh6 million to be won in a raffle for both golfers and the public. A participant who pays sh100,000 and above enters the raffle to win the prized phone.”

The Order of Merit for the ladies is led by Peace Helen, with 344 points, while the men’s leader is Saidi Kirarira, with 353 points.

The co-sponsors of the tournament are Cfao Motors, Huawei, Castle Lite, and MTN Momo.

MTN MONTHLY TEE ORDER OF MERIT 2025

LADIES

POS NAME RNDS JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUNE NET 1 PEACE HELLEN – 5- – 64- – 66- – 75- – 71- – 68- – 344– 2 MAXI BYENKYA – 5- – 69- – 69- – 75- – 71- – 70- – 354– 3 EDITH WAMALWA – 5- – 73- – 74- – 77- – 72- – 68- – 364– 4 RUKIA NALWOGA – 5- – 74- – 78- – 74- – 74- – 77- – 377– 5 NICE JANDA – 5- – 81- – 67- – 84- – 62- – 85- – 379– 6 CHARITY TUSHABOMWE – 5- – 73- – 76- – 83- – 78- – 78- – 388– 7 NAMANYA PHIONAH – 5- – 89- – 88- – 79- – 71- – 83- – 410– 8 SEKABEMBE IRENE – 5- – 105- – 95- – 86- – 86- – 98- – 470– 9 ESTHER AGANYIRA – 4- – 64- – 72- – 75- – 62- – 273– 10 PAMELA TUMUSIIME – 4- – 69- – 76- – 78- – 75- – 298– 11 RITA APELL – 4- – 78- – 71- – 74- – 77- – 300– 12 SHEILA AJOK – 4- – 95- – 89- – 90- – 92- – 366– 13 VENESSA PERIS – 3- – 75- – 72- – 76- – 223– 14 KISINDE HELLEN – 3- – 84- – 86- – 81- – 251– 15 ANNETTE NAKIYAGA – 3- – 89- – 84- – 87- – 260– 16 SUSAN KNIGHT – 2- – 69- – 73- – 142– 17 WILLEMIEN HAMMINGA – 2- – 76- – 70- – 146– 18 RUTH MUGISHA – 2- – 79- – 82- – 161– 19 ANNE ABEJA – 2- – 90- – 73- – 163– 20 DIANA NABUKENYA – 1- – 74- – 74– 21 MOUREEN OKURA – 1- – 74- – 74– 22 NATUKUNDA CATHY – 1- – 76- – 76– 23 TUGUME JOVIA – 1- – 82- – 82– 24 MUTEGI CHRISTINE – 1- – 87- – 87–

MTN MONTHLY TEE ORDER OF MERIT 2025

