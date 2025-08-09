It’s ‘Daytona Format’ as I&M Katogo Golf Series returns to Entebbe Club

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series is set to return for the third leg of the 2025 season this Saturday at the Lakeside Entebbe Club.

This weekend’s edition will be played under the ‘Daytona’ format, the same format of play used in the season opener of the 2025 series. Daytona is a team format where players compete in pairs. For each hole, both players record their scores, but only the lower score counts for the team. So, the better score is entered as the team result, and the other is ignored.

“The I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series stands out because of the exceptional experience both on and off the course. This Saturday promises to be no different. The format encourages interaction on the fairways, and the 19th hole will be as exciting as always,” said Katogo Captain Elly Kibuuka Mukasa.

Mukasa highlighted that there will be exciting prizes for the top seven pairs, gross winner (individual), as well as side bet winners.

Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication at I&M Bank, re-emphasized the ever-growing popularity of the series among golf enthusiasts.

“Together with our partners, we’ve managed to curate different experiences for each outing. Talk of different formats, themed 19th hole experiences, and much more. We look forward to this Saturday’s leg of the I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series, and we believe that it will deliver yet another memorable and engaging experience for all participants,” Nakiyaga said.

The event shall have a hole-in-one prize car; an Outlander Sport (X-force), courtesy of Victoria Motors.

The prize is insured by GA Insurance, who are also partners of the series. No golfer has sunk a lucky hole in one shot yet.

This weekend’s 19th hole experience will feature a Soul RnB theme, with a Cowboy dress code, and will be hosted by renowned comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi.

Johnnie Walker will spice up the 19th hole experience with amazing cocktails, and bottle offers from their catalogue.

The I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series is sponsored by Johnnie Walker, Victoria Motors, GA Insurance Rwanda Air, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kampala Serena Hotel, Fenon Events, Goldman’s Luxury, NBS Sport, Case Hospital, and Time Cop Security.