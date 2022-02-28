Iteso Council to meet suspended chairman over Emorimor succession

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Iteso Cultural Union- ICU Cabinet has resolved to meet the embattled chairperson of the council, Paul Sande Emolot to resolve the impasse over interim administration of the union. There has been a standoff between the ICU Cabinet led by Augustine Omare-Okurut and ICU Council on who should care-take Emorimori’s office before the election of a new cultural leader.

Prior to his death, the former Emorimor, Augustine Osuban Lemukol had suspended all ICU members over the alleged irregularities and inconsistencies in the November 2019 elections. The suspension of the ICU Council was recommended by the Harmonization Committee chaired by Msgr. Robert Ecogu of Soroti Catholic Diocese.

Osuban also dissolved the ICU electoral commission in the same letter that came to the limelight in December last year. But a day after Osuban’s burial, the ICU Council Speaker, John Francis Okuma petitioned the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD) to allow Emolot to oversee the office of the Emorimor.

As a result of the petition, Emolot was seen with more than 50 clan heads, allegedly drawn from different parts of Uganda and Kenya for what was described as a consultative meeting a day after the petition was delivered to the ministry. In the post that was shared by Emolot’s aides, the meeting was meant to chart a way forward for the election of the new Emorimor.

“Papa Emolot said that the institution of Iteso Cultural Union was guided by its Speaker, John Francis Okuma that in the event of the demise of Emorimor, the Chairperson of the Union Council of Clans caretakes for six months. Consequently, Emolot kick-started the succession process by beginning the wider consultation with various stakeholders”, the post shared by Emolot’s aides read in part.

The post shared on Wednesday last week indicated that Emolot is on the move to steer the succession process of Emorimor. But the ICU Cabinet was not involved in the reported move by the ICU Council Chairperson. This prompted the cabinet to call for a meeting to harmonize how the succession process would be handled by all the parties.

Now, the ICU Prime Minister, Omare, says that there shall be an urgent meeting later today to address the impasse. He said the meeting would involve the council, cabinet and other stakeholders. “We call for calm, patience, responsibility and understanding among the Iteso people and the public at large as EIK/ICU works conscientiously towards ensuring the successful election of the next Emorrimor”, the press statement issued on Sunday read in parts.

According to the statement, the team shall provide guidance to the Iteso and the community on the successful and peaceful election of the next cultural leader. But on the other side, the ICU Council headed by Emolot has also indicated that they will avail an updated program on the next course of action in filling the vacancy of Emorimor.

The move comes a week after the burial of the first and legitimate Emorimor, Augustine Osuban Lemukol at his home in Serere. Osuban died in Mulago National Referral Hospital on February 5, 2022. According to the ICU Constitution, the council is the legislative body of the institution which oversees the discipline in the office of Emorimor. The chairperson of the council deputizes Emorimor and it makes decisions in the institution.

The ICU council also considers and approves audited accounts of the institution including the approval of all the appointed officials like the prime minister and cabinet. The constitution guides that when the office of Emorimor falls vacant, the chairperson of ICU Council is supposed to notify all delegates and invite the interested candidates for election to fill nomination forms. It is from there that an extraordinary conference of the delegates is convened for the same purpose.

Article X111, Subsection (a) of the ICU Constitution states that the election of Emorimor should be on a rotational basis from any of the four regions; Northern, Southern, Central and the Eastern regions of Iteso communities in Uganda and Kenya.

