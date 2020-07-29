Issuance of passports, work permits resumes at immigration offices

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The directorate of immigration has resumed the issuance of work permits and passports after a four months break occasioned by an outbreak of coronavirus disease.

State Minister for Internal Affairs Mario Obiga Kania says that 30 percent of the operations that resumed today will be done in phases until all restrictions are lifted. Priority will be given to issuance of travel documents such as Certificate of Identity, temporary movement permits, Conventional Travel Documents (for refugees); and Certification of travel documents and passes.

The directorate is also resuming the issuance and personalization of visas, citizenship, resident permits and passes, registration services, NGO regulation services, management of community service orders and provision of forensic and testing services, among others. These and several other services under the Ministry of Internal Affairs were suspended on March 24, days after the president announced a lockdown to forestall the spread of coronavirus disease.

Kania told journalists at Uganda Media Centre in Kampala today that even with the resumption, the offices intend to limit physical interaction by running more of the services through online platforms. Application for immigration services such as work permits, certificates of residence, student passes and citizenship can be submitted online at www.visas.immigration.go.ug, while those applying for passports have also been advised to do so through www.passports.go.ug.

However, all applicants have to schedule interviews before going to the offices.

However, students who applied for passes before the COVID-19 lockdown have been advised to wait until the reopening of schools before collecting them from the offices.

Meanwhile, Kania has encouraged Ugandans to utilize regional offices in Mbarara, Jinja, Mbale and Gulu to reduce crowds at the head office in Kampala. He also reminded foreign visitors whose visas expired during and after lockdown to feel free and stay until the opening of commercial passenger flights and borders.

Meanwhile, the National Identification Registration Authority has also resumed full service in divisions, districts and at its headquarters in Kololo. The full-scale resumption follows a gradual process that started with the opening of offices in Jinja, Mukono and Wakiso, on July 8.

