Israel says destroyed Syria’s surface-to-air missile systems

JERUSALEM | Xinhua | The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that it has “severely damaged” Syria’s air defenses, destroying over 90 percent of identified strategic surface-to-air missile systems.

In a statement, the IDF revealed that it had been conducting a comprehensive assessment of Syria’s situation, taking into account the potential downfall of Bashar al-Assad. “In preparation for such a scenario, the Air Force has developed an extensive strike plan aimed at neutralizing Syria’s military capabilities, including strategic weaponry,” the statement read.

Over the past several days, hundreds of Israeli fighter jets and aircraft have launched coordinated strikes, delivering significant blows to Syria’s most strategic weapons, including fighter jets, helicopters, missiles, UAVs, radars, and rockets.

The strikes also targeted several key Syrian air bases. The T4 Airport, near northern Damascus, was significantly damaged, with the complete destruction of the SU-22 and SU-24 fighter squadrons stationed there. The “Ble” Airport, housing three additional fighter squadrons, and a nearby weapons storage site were also hit in the Israeli strikes.

In addition, manufacturing and storage facilities, including a critical one in Syria’s Homs area, which was identified as a pivotal component of Syria’s Scud missile program, were targeted.

The IDF statement highlighted that these operations aimed to degrade Syria’s advanced military capabilities amid escalating tensions in the region. ■