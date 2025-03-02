Israel resumes fighting in Khan Yunis in Southern Gaza

DUBAI, UAE | TASS | Israeli forces have resumed fighting in the area of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, launching a series of artillery and tank attacks on the outskirts of the town of Abasan al-Kabira, the Palestinian enclave’s Civil Defense reported.

“The outskirts of the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, were subjected to artillery strikes and shelling from Israeli tanks,” the statement said.

At least four people were killed on Sunday as fighting resumed in the Palestinian enclave, the Hamas-controlled Al Aqsa television channel reported, citing the Gaza health ministry.