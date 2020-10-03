Israel implements annexation plan by expanding settlement: Palestinian official

Ramallah, Palestine | XINHUA | A senior Palestinian official said on Saturday that Israel is implementing its plan of annexing large parts of the West Bank by intensifying settlement’s expansion.

“Israel’s plan to build 5,400 new units is an actual implementation of the rejected annexation plan, and Israel haven’t stopped the annexation plan as it had claimed before,” said Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee, during his interview with official Voice of Palestine radio.

He called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for keeping the settlement’s activities and violating the international resolutions, warning Israel’s move “would expand the circle of violence, chaos, blood-shedding, and extremism in the Middle East.”

Israel Radio International earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the approval of the construction of 5,400 units in the West Bank’s settlements.

*********

XINHUA