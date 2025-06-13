Israel attacks Iran military facilities

Tehran, Iran | TASS | The Israeli air force attacked at least six military bases on the outskirts of Tehran, including the military complex in Parchin, The New York Times wrote citing Iranian officials.

According to the report, the strikes also targeted buildings in two heavily guarded residential neighborhoods for the Islamic Republic’s top brass.

Along with air strikes, Israel carried out a series of sabotage acts against missile and air defense facilities in the Islamic Republic, Axios journalists Barak Ravid wrote on the X social network.

A senior Israeli official told him that the Mossad “led a series of covert sabotage operations deep inside Iran.”

The goal was to damage Iran’s strategic missile sites and its air defense capabilities, the journalist wrote.