Islanders feast as dead Nile perch continues floating on Lake Victoria

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Islanders on Lake Victoria shoreline in Kalangala district are feasting on tons of dead Nile Perch that continues floating on the lake.

The islanders pick the fish for home consumption and mainly the local market since by the time it floats on the lake, it is beyond icing. The death of the fish resulting from the change of the temperature in Lake Victoria has affected both the national and international markets.

Fishmongers have started smoking and frying the fish for home consumption. Jackson Baguma, the Kalangala District Fisheries Officer has given green light to the islanders to pick fish for domestic consumption.

Monica Lebo, a fish trader in Kalangala says the floating of fish has lifted their well beings since they can use or sale the smoked fish anytime.

Nile Perch is well known for its swim bladder which is exported to Chinese industries.

Sperito Kayondo who deals in the exportation of fish from Kalangala says the fish bladders are also affected by the hypoxia in the lake. This he says has led to a fall in the price and loss of market for the swim bladder on the international market.

Sam Mugisha, the Kalangala health center IV in charge has warned the public against over consumption of dead fish.

The normal temperature of Lake Victoria is 25°C. However, the temperature has risen to 27°C affecting Nile perch according to a report from Fisheries.

URN