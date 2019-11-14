Isimba dam bridge funds swindled- Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Shillings 24 Billion meant for the construction of Isimba Dam Bridge, was swindled, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has revealed.

Commissioned on March 21st, 2019, the 183MW Isimba Hydro Power Project is located 4km downstream of Simba Falls on the River Nile, approximately 50km downstream of the Source of the Nile.

The Project Steering Committee Chairperson, Engineer Badru Kiggundu, says China Water and Electrical Company Ltd, was expected to construct a bridge across River Nile that would link Kayunga and Kamuli districts.

The bridge was meant to run from Kayunga to Kuva Island and another from Kuva Island to Kamuli side. However to date, the bridge has never been constructed although the dam was completed.

While reacting to the debate on a matter of national importance raised by James Waluswaka, the Bunyole West MP, Kadaga said the failure to construct the bridge on Isimba Dam and disappearance of the money could cost President, Yoweri Museveni and the National Resistance Movement-NRM party MPs votes.

Kadaga told parliament that she forwarded the names of individuals implicated for the theft of Shillings 24 billion meant for the bridge to the president, adding that she is waiting for his response.

However, the Works and Transport Minister, Monica Ntege Azuba told the house that the funds earmarked for the bridge are under the Energy and Works Ministries, saying the money can only be released when the design is completed.

She confirmed that the contractor was meant to build a bridge; adding that a new design is being drawn and will be funded.

MPs questioned why a new design is being drafted for the bridge, yet the design of the dam included a bridge. David Guma Gumisiriza, the Ibanda North MP, said it is a serious issue for the Speaker to say the money earmarked for the bridge was swindled. He said parliament cannot just ignore such issues, saying the implicated persons should be summoned.

The Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa requested to present the matter formally to cabinet given its grave nature.

Asuman Basalirwa, the Bugiri Municipality MP said if there is evidence that money was stolen, cabinet cannot do anything about it other than arraigning those implicated before the Anti-corruption court.

Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP proposed that parliament institutes a committee to investigate the matter instead of handing it back to Government, which is accused.

Jacob Oboth Oboth, the West Budama MP, said a whistle blower gave parliament information on the money swindled because they know the capacity of the house. Kadaga promised to make a ruling on the matter on Thursday.

URN