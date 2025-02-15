Is your marriage registered?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | It was a busy day at the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) offices and at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) on Valentines Day as the Register General legally cemented the union of 12 couples.

“On this day of love, ask your spouse if your marriage is registered. Is your marriage known in law? Even if your wedding takes place in church, ensure it is registered with NIRA,” said Rose Mary Kisembo, Executive Director of NIRA after officiating at the marriages at Kololo Independence ground on Friday.

Kisembo added that, “Ensure your marriage is registered to enjoy all the benefits that come with it. There is a lot of custom, fanfare, religion and celebration but often the registration of the marriage is forgotten. Registration is only sh35,000”

The three whose marriage was registered at Kololo were Ehud Rafman and Joan Busingye; Stepen Donald Dale Woods and Asiina Mugide and ⁠Mike Ssesanga Jones and Lynet Nakakande.

“The risk of an unregistered marriage is that a person, if not upright, may participate in another marriage. The second, is they might register it…it might not take a year, but many, after you have invested a lot in the marriage,” the Register General warned.

She stated that that every person who is single, widowed or divorced, aged 18 years and above is not party to a subsisting marriage is eligible to contract a civil marriage.

Vincent Katutsi commissioner civil registration NIRA added that “The church blesses the marriage. So it is helping the state by solemnizing the marriage, but must have a license from government according to the marriage act.”

He stressed that document of registration given assists couples when engaging banks, courts and for getting visas for travel abroad.

Kisembo presided over the ceremonies at which the couples exchange vows and rings, and cut caking, amidst great cheer from handful of relatives who made it to the Kololo Independence ground.

